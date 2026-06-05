Minakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria have secured the world No. 1 spots in their respective weight categories in the latest World Boxing Rankings. Other Indian boxers including Preeti Pawar, Vishvanath Suresh, and Sachin Siwach also made big gains.

Indian boxers made strong progress in the latest World Boxing Rankings released on Thursday, with Minakshi Hooda, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Vishvanath Suresh, and Sachin Siwach making big gains.

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Minakshi, Jaismine Claim World No. 1 Spots

Minakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria both claimed the world No. 1 ranking in their respective weight categories, according to Olympics.com. While Minakshi retained the top spot in the women's 48kg category after winning gold at the Asian Boxing Championships in March, Jaismine rose to No. 1 in the women's 57kg category following her silver-medal performance at the Asian Championships in Mongolia, overtaking Julia Szeremeta. The rankings are based on results from major international competitions held between July 2024 and May 2026, including World Boxing Cup events. They will play an important role in determining seedings for major tournaments such as the 2026 Asian Games and the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Strong Performance by Indian Women Boxers

In women's boxing, Preeti Pawar climbed to No. 3 in the 54kg category, while Priya Ghanghas achieved the same ranking in the 60kg division. Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), and Nupur (+80kg) were all ranked second in their respective weight classes. Overall, Indian women featured in the top 10 of nine out of 10 categories, while Indian men were represented in eight of the 10 divisions.

Among other notable rankings, former world champion Nikhat Zareen remained fourth in the women's 51kg division, while Lovlina Borgohain was ranked seventh in the 75kg category.

Gains in Men's Rankings

In the men's rankings, Vishvanath Suresh climbed to world No. 3 in the 50kg division, while Sachin Siwach entered the top five in the 60kg category. Abhinash Jamwal was ranked eighth in 65kg, Hitesh Gulia held sixth place in 70kg, Akash was eighth in 75kg, and Lokesh occupied the eighth spot in the 85kg division.

Other Indians in the top 10 included Jadumani Mandengbam, ranked seventh in the 50kg category, and Harsh Choudhary, who was placed 10th in the 90kg division. (ANI)