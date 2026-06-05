IOA President P T Usha announced a Fun Run for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and a plan to plant 2,036 trees nationwide for Olympic Day. The initiatives aim to promote sports, healthy living, and environmental awareness ahead of the 2026 Games.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha on Thursday highlighted the significance of the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run and outlined a nationwide tree plantation campaign planned as part of Olympic Day celebrations later this month.

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Asian Games Fun Run and Olympic Day

Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Usha said Olympic Day, observed annually on June 23, is aimed at promoting the core values of the Olympic movement while encouraging people to adopt healthy and active lifestyles. "Olympic Day, celebrated on June 23rd, commemorates the founding of the modern Olympic movement. It promotes the values of excellence, friendship, and respect while encouraging people of all ages to embrace sports and healthy living," Usha said.

She added that alongside the global Olympic Run organised every year across different countries, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has planned a special Fun Run to generate awareness about the upcoming Asian Games in Japan. "Apart from the global Olympic Run organised worldwide every year, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is also organising a special Fun Run this time. This initiative is for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to generate public awareness. This event is taking place in India right here in Trivandrum, and all our Indian Olympic Association executive members are participating in this meet," she said.

Nationwide Tree Plantation Campaign

Usha also announced a large-scale environmental initiative that will coincide with the Olympic Day celebrations. According to the IOA chief, 2,036 trees will be planted across the country, symbolically marking the year of the next Asian Games. "On the same day, we are going to undertake a tree plantation drive, planting 2,036 trees. Across all states, they will plant 2,036 trees in their respective regions--covering every district, university, school, municipality, corporation, and panchayat. This is the green initiative we are going to execute on the 23rd," she said.

The Fun Run and plantation drive form part of efforts to build public engagement and awareness ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. India will be making its 20th appearance at the continental multi-sport event.