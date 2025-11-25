Peter Siddle believes England's day-night tour match is futile as the Canberra and Brisbane pitches are 'totally different'. He also argues that England's aggressive batting style is tiring out their own fast bowlers with insufficient rest.

Former Australian pacer Peter Siddle opined that England would not benefit from playing a day-night tour match against the Prime Minister XI in Canberra as the Manuka Oval pitch and the one at Brisbane, where the second Ashes Test will take place, are "two totally different surfaces".

On Monday, England confirmed that none of the players who played in the Ashes opener at Perth would feature in the two-day pink-ball tour match against Australia's PM XI, but would go straight to Brisbane for preparations for the pink-ball Test, which they have yet to win in Australia. They are also yet to win a Test at The Gabba since 1986. The decision from England team management drew massive criticism and surprise from past legends Michael Vaughan, Michael Atherton and Alastair Cook.

Speaking to Fox Sports on Tuesday, Siddle said, "It is a hard one, I know what it is like being on tour for a long time. I know it is only the first Test just gone, but they just came from New Zealand (from a white-ball series), most of that squad so they have played a lot of cricket."

"The first Test did not go to plan for them, but it's such different conditions, Manuka Oval compared to the Gabba, two totally different surfaces. There is not going to be a lot they can get out of it, other than maybe seeing a pink ball under lights, that is probably the only benefit they are going to get."

"They are going about it their own way, each to their own," he concluded.

Aggressive Batting Fatiguing Pacers: Siddle

Siddle also said that England's hard-hitting, attacking approach with the bat is proving to be fatiguing for the pacers, who are not getting enough time to rest their legs or get proper sleep. The tourists could only bat for 67.3 overs across both their innings, being bundled out for 172 and 164 respectively and were rattled by a Travis Head masterclass on day two as he chased down 205 runs almost single-handedly in less than 30 overs with his 83-ball 123. In the second innings, the pace of England's two express pacers, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, dropped considerably as they were back to bowl after just four hours.

"That is huge. The fast bowling coaches used to always to talk about it," Siddle continued. "The more time you get to spend with your feet up resting, the better you are. If you can get a couple of nights' sleep before you go again, it is a huge bonus. Their fast approach can be exciting and entertaining, but it is definitely not helping their fast bowlers."

"When you want them to bowl at high intensity and fast, they need that rest. Obviously, in Perth, it showed that (with) little rest and that quick turnaround, it can be hard to crank it up as they did in the first innings," he concluded.