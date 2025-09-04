- Home
- Sports
- 4 Signs Pointing Toward Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Finally Colliding At WWE Wrestlepalooza
4 Signs Pointing Toward Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Finally Colliding At WWE Wrestlepalooza
Speculation is heating up ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza. Here are four signs hinting at a blockbuster Cena–Lesnar clash.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Cena’s Wrestlepalooza Main Event Already Announced
WWE officially confirmed that John Cena will main-event Wrestlepalooza, the debut premium live event on ESPN. It takes place in Indianapolis on September 20 and marks the first and only time Cena will wrestle at this new spectacle.
Given his retirement tour and status as a 17-time world champion, his final Wrestlepalooza outing needs a marquee opponent. With most of his past rivals: CM Punk, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and Jey Uso, already checked off, one last epic showdown with Brock Lesnar seems the obvious choice.
A Subtle Beast Tease Backstage in Paris
Before Cena’s clash with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, a small but telling tease was dropped. During a backstage segment, Nick Aldis casually mentioned Lesnar had contacted him about SummerSlam’s ending.
The conversation was cut short after Paul attacked Cena, but the moment reminded fans that Lesnar is still in the picture. WWE doesn’t plant such hints without reason, and this backstage reference keeps the Beast lurking around Cena’s storyline.
Lesnar Brings Crossover Value To ESPN’s First PLE
Wrestlepalooza isn’t just another WWE show, it’s the launch event under the ESPN partnership. For WWE, credibility matters, and few names bring crossover legitimacy like Brock Lesnar.
From being a former UFC Heavyweight Champion to his NCAA wrestling legacy, Lesnar appeals to both sports and entertainment audiences. Having him headline against Cena at the first Wrestlepalooza elevates the event’s status and ensures attention beyond regular WWE fans.
Cena’s Retirement Clock Is Ticking Fast
John Cena’s farewell tour has a strict timeline, with only four months left before he officially hangs up his boots in early 2026. Wrestlepalooza, Crown Jewel Perth, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Survivor Series: WarGames are among the last few major stops.
Dragging out a Lesnar storyline until November would be risky, making Wrestlepalooza the perfect stage. A high-profile clash against The Beast while SummerSlam is still fresh in fans’ minds gives Cena’s retirement run the blockbuster moment it needs.