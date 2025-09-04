Image Credit : Getty

WWE officially confirmed that John Cena will main-event Wrestlepalooza, the debut premium live event on ESPN. It takes place in Indianapolis on September 20 and marks the first and only time Cena will wrestle at this new spectacle.

Given his retirement tour and status as a 17-time world champion, his final Wrestlepalooza outing needs a marquee opponent. With most of his past rivals: CM Punk, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and Jey Uso, already checked off, one last epic showdown with Brock Lesnar seems the obvious choice.