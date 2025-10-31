Image Credit : Getty

Despite the turmoil within The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has been enjoying a strong run as champion. Retaining the Intercontinental Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event would keep his momentum alive and pave the way for a dream match against John Cena.

The Last Real Champion has won nearly every accolade in WWE but has never held the Intercontinental Championship. For that match to happen in Madison Square Garden, Mysterio must hold onto his gold, even if it means resorting to underhanded tactics once again.