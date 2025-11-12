4 Reasons WWE Ended Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship Run On RAW
Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship reign ended on RAW. Four major WWE storyline motives explain why.
Cena’s Path Toward Grand Slam Glory
One major factor behind Dominik’s defeat was WWE’s plan to elevate John Cena. With retirement looming, the company positioned RAW in Boston as the perfect stage for Cena to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the first time. This milestone would cement him as a Grand Slam Champion, and Dominik’s loss played directly into that narrative.
Judgment Day Fractures Intensify
Dominik’s defeat also highlighted growing cracks within The Judgment Day. After Finn Balor and JD McDonagh dropped the World Tag Team Titles, frustration mounted against Dominik for his role in the match announcement. When Rey Mysterio returned last week and attacked his son, neither Balor nor JD intervened. The lack of support during Dominik’s title defense only deepened tensions, fueling speculation that the faction could soon unravel.
A Possible Babyface Turn For Dominik
Following the match, Cena and Rey were seen backstage praising Dominik despite his loss. This moment suggested WWE may be steering him toward a babyface transformation. Losing the title could serve as the catalyst for Dominik to recognize that his Judgment Day allies don’t truly value him, pushing him to break away and embrace a heroic role in the company.
Setting Up Father Versus Son Without Gold On The Line
Rey Mysterio’s recent attack on Dominik strongly hinted at another showdown between the two. With Survivor Series WarGames approaching, WWE may book the father‑son clash as a non‑title match. Removing championship stakes makes the bout more unpredictable and allows the storyline to focus entirely on their personal rivalry. Triple H’s creative direction appears to favor this path, using Dominik’s loss to set the stage.