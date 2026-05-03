Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu lauded Sonam Zomba's "inspiring" defence of her MFN Strawweight World Title. Zomba defeated Brazil's Maristela Alves via an armbar submission, extending her unbeaten run to seven fights since her 2022 comeback.

CM Pema Khandu Praises 'Inspiring' Victory

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday congratulated mixed martial artist Sonam Zomba following her successful defence of the MFN Women's Strawweight World Title, calling her performance "inspiring" and a proud moment for the state.

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In a post on X, Khandu shared a video of Zomba celebrating after her victory at Matrix Fight Night 18 and wrote, "What an inspiring performance by Sonam Zomba in defending her MFN Strawweight World Title at Matrix Fight Night 18. With determination, discipline, and grace, she has once again made history, becoming a proud symbol of excellence from Arunachal Pradesh and a true inspiration for young athletes across India and beyond." He added that her journey reflects perseverance and the spirit of breaking barriers, congratulating her for elevating Indian MMA on the global stage.

Decisive Third-Round Submission

The 27-year-old Zomba defended her title against Brazil's Maristela Alves in the main event held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Indoor Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Saturday night. Facing a physically imposing opponent with a reach advantage, Zomba relied on composure and tactical discipline to neutralise Alves' aggressive striking. The bout was decided in the third round when Zomba executed a well-timed double-leg takedown, transitioned into a dominant full mount, and secured an armbar submission. Alves tapped out at the 2:14 mark, sealing a decisive win for the Indian fighter.

Zomba's Unbeaten Run and Career Comeback

The victory extended Zomba's unbeaten run to seven fights since her return in 2022 and improved her professional record to 7-1. It also marked her second successful defence of the strawweight title, which she had won at MFN 17 with a unanimous decision victory over Russia's Anna Safeeva.

Training under coach Bhawajit Choudhury at Bidang MMA & Fitness Gym in Assam, Zomba has built a reputation for her grappling control and adaptability inside the octagon. Her recent run includes stoppage wins, dominant decisions, and a ground-and-pound finish over Shiyin Tan last year. Beginning her professional career in 2018 with a loss, Zomba took a four-year break before making a strong comeback in 2022, quickly establishing herself among India's top female MMA fighters. (ANI)