3 Signs Triple H Might Have Lost Faith in 33-Year-Old WWE Star
This star was once viewed as WWE’s next big thing. But recent booking choices suggest a different reality, here’s what they mean.
Character Struggles Are Dragging Her Momentum
Jade Cargill worked hard to climb toward the top, but her current portrayal hasn’t clicked with fans. Her babyface run has gone flat, leaving the character directionless. Without a pivot or a fresh edge, her persona lacks the spark needed to maintain main-event level credibility. This shift hints that WWE’s creative head may no longer see her as a priority.
SummerSlam Defeat Lowered Her Status
After winning the Queen of the Ring tournament, Cargill earned a shot at Tiffany Stratton’s Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. The Storm put on a strong performance, but the match ended in disappointment.
Instead of building momentum, the loss reduced her standing and chipped away at the hype once surrounding her. For someone once called the future of the division, this defeat marked a serious setback.
SmackDown Direction Feels Nonexistent
Since her feud with Naomi, Jade Cargill has lacked meaningful rivalries. Her storyline with Stratton felt thin, and the buildup never gave fans a reason to fully invest.
On SmackDown, she seems lost among other stars, without a clear push or purpose. For a wrestler who entered WWE with huge buzz online, this lack of direction is another telling signal that management may have cooled on her rise.