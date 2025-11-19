Image Credit : Getty

Ilja Dragunov has been issuing weekly open challenges for the United States Championship on SmackDown. Yet, Tommaso Ciampa remains the one competitor Dragunov has avoided. The two have clashed verbally and physically in recent weeks, but WWE has held back from booking them directly against each other. Survivor Series could be the stage for their collision, with Ciampa potentially attacking Dragunov to force Nick Aldis into making the match official. A Dragunov–Ciampa battle would deliver a brutal and compelling championship contest.