3 Potential Matches WWE Could Add To Survivor Series 2025 Following RAW
Survivor Series 2025 card may expand with fresh rivalries and title defenses teased on RAW and SmackDown.
Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa
The tension between Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa has escalated over the past few months. Sikoa has targeted stars like Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, and the Motor City Machine Guns, sparking chaotic brawls across shows. Now medically cleared, Zayn could finally challenge Sikoa to a one-on-one showdown at Survivor Series. With Nick Aldis in position to make the match official, this clash could become the fifth confirmed bout on the card, offering fans a decisive chapter in their rivalry.
AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Los Americanos
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee captured the World Tag Team Championship but have yet to defend their titles in a marquee match. Their ongoing feud with El Grande Americano’s faction, Los Americanos, has intensified on RAW, hinting at a possible showdown. WWE may book the champions against the faction at Survivor Series, with Adam Pearce expected to finalize the bout. This would spotlight both teams while ensuring another championship defense takes place at the annual spectacle.
Ilja Dragunov vs. Tommaso Ciampa
Ilja Dragunov has been issuing weekly open challenges for the United States Championship on SmackDown. Yet, Tommaso Ciampa remains the one competitor Dragunov has avoided. The two have clashed verbally and physically in recent weeks, but WWE has held back from booking them directly against each other. Survivor Series could be the stage for their collision, with Ciampa potentially attacking Dragunov to force Nick Aldis into making the match official. A Dragunov–Ciampa battle would deliver a brutal and compelling championship contest.