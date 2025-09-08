Image Credit : Getty

The Miz has long been one of WWE’s most underappreciated workhorses, and John Cena has never shied away from acknowledging that. Their rivalry peaked at WrestleMania 27, where The Miz famously defeated Cena in the main event. They briefly reignited their feud during Cena’s 2023 full-time stint.

In one of his final matches, Cena could hit a Skull Crushing Finale for a crowd-popping tribute. Alternatively, he might echo one of their classic verbal exchanges, like the RAW promo where Miz stood tall against both Cena and Roman Reigns.