- “Skull Crushing Finale or Batista Bomb?” – 3 WWE Stars John Cena Could Pay Tribute To Next
John Cena’s farewell run has featured tributes to iconic rivals. Here are three more names he could honor next.
Cena Could Pay Tribute to The Miz With a Skull Crushing Finale or Verbal Callback
The Miz has long been one of WWE’s most underappreciated workhorses, and John Cena has never shied away from acknowledging that. Their rivalry peaked at WrestleMania 27, where The Miz famously defeated Cena in the main event. They briefly reignited their feud during Cena’s 2023 full-time stint.
In one of his final matches, Cena could hit a Skull Crushing Finale for a crowd-popping tribute. Alternatively, he might echo one of their classic verbal exchanges, like the RAW promo where Miz stood tall against both Cena and Roman Reigns.
Cena Might Honor Daniel Bryan With a Running Knee or Yes! Taunt
Daniel Bryan, now Bryan Danielson in AEW, won’t be part of Cena’s Farewell Tour due to his retirement and commentary role. Still, Cena could pay homage to one of his most respected opponents. Whether it’s a Running Knee, LeBell Lock, or the iconic Yes! Kicks, Cena has plenty of options.
Commentary might misattribute the kicks to The Miz, but fans will know the nod is for The American Dragon, just as Cena honored Edge in his match against Sami Zayn.
Cena Could Use the Batista Bomb to Salute His Ruthless Aggression Era Rival
Batista and Cena rose together, each leading their brand during WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era. Though Cena’s rivalries with Edge and Orton may have overshadowed his feud with Batista, their history remains iconic.
With Batista retired and unlikely to appear, Cena could deliver a Batista Bomb in tribute. It’s a simple move, but its legacy makes it powerful. Commentary must highlight its significance, something Michael Cole has missed lately, to ensure fans catch the moment’s weight.