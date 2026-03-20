4 Potential Heel Turns That Could Dramatically Change WWE Before WrestleMania 42
With WrestleMania 42 approaching, several WWE stars could embrace the dark side. From Maxxine Dupri to CM Punk, here are four possible heel turns that might shake up the road to The Show of Shows.
Damian Priest’s Frustration May Boil Over
Damian Priest has teamed with R-Truth to earn a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship against the MFTs. If the duo fails to capture the titles, Priest could lash out at his partner. With no clear WrestleMania direction, a heel turn might be his only way to stay relevant.
Lyra Valkyria Could Abandon Selflessness
Lyra Valkyria has been focused on helping Bayley secure a WrestleMania spot, but her own momentum has stalled. Without a clear path to The Show of Shows, Valkyria may decide to prioritize herself. A heel turn would mark her first time embracing villainy in WWE.
Maxxine Dupri’s Struggles Could Lead To A Dark Shift
Maxxine Dupri recently lost to her former mentor Nattie on RAW. Later, she was spotted talking with Austin Theory backstage, sparking speculation. Once a rising babyface, Dupri’s setbacks may push her to join The Vision and turn heel ahead of WrestleMania 42.
CM Punk’s Mind Games Hint At Darkness
CM Punk is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Though currently a babyface, his recent comments - including mentioning Reigns’ late father, suggest a darker edge. Triggered by rivals calling him old, Punk could turn heel to intensify the title clash.
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