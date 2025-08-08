Image Credit : Getty

Solo Sikoa left SummerSlam still the United States Champion after defeating Jacob Fatu with help from his group. Tonight, Nick Aldis could pair him and another member of his faction against Fatu and Jimmy Uso in a tag match.

As the action reaches its peak, The Wyatt Sicks might appear from the shadows, surrounding the ring. The group could attack every member of Solo’s crew, hinting at a rivalry. Uncle Howdy might lock his attention on Sikoa’s title, with his chilling laugh echoing as SmackDown fades out.