Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes is riding red-hot momentum after his SummerSlam victory over John Cena. He could be mid-promo when Logan Paul's music hits and the Maverick strolls out to steal the spotlight.

Paul would brag about taking down Randy Orton and Jelly Roll and immediately demand a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title, baiting Rhodes into a heated exchange and setting up a possible Clash in Paris showdown.

The interruption would thrust the two into instant heat and give SmackDown a headline feud to promote on the European tour heading into Clash in Paris.