Image Credit : Getty

SmackDown could feature John Cena calling out Brock Lesnar, only for The Beast to appear in person. Both could lock eyes in the middle of the ring, exchanging sharp words as their rivalry heats up.

The tension might grow enough for Nick Aldis to bring in heavy security, keeping the two apart. With Clash in Paris still weeks away, WWE might hold off on any physical fight, but the stare-down itself could set the stage for what’s to come.