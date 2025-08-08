Image Credit : Getty

Seth Rollins struck Roman Reigns with a chair at WrestleMania 41 to claim his spot as World Heavyweight Champion. Paul Heyman’s betrayal sealed the deal, but not before a fake act of loyalty against CM Punk.

Reigns could challenge Rollins for the title, though the path won’t be easy with CM Punk and LA Knight in contention. Punk claimed the championship after a battle with Gunther at SummerSlam, while Knight beat Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL before cashing in at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This could set up a Fatal Four-Way for the title.