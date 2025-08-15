Image Credit : Getty

Despite his in-ring talent and ability to connect with crowds, Dolph Ziggler was never consistently presented as a main event player in WWE. The focus often went to names like John Cena and Randy Orton while Ziggler remained a step behind in the pecking order.

In over a decade with the company, he never won the Men’s Royal Rumble or headlined WrestleMania, leaving many to feel his true potential went untapped.