Liverpool manager Arne Slot was reportedly one loss away from being sacked before a crucial win against West Ham provided relief. Despite backing from owners FSG, a subsequent poor performance against Sunderland has renewed intense pressure.

Arne Slot's position as Liverpool manager entered critical territory heading into the West Ham clash, with journalist David Lynch revealing that defeat would have likely spelled the end of the Dutchman's tenure at Anfield. The pressure mounted as the Reds entered the fixture amid a difficult run of results that had put the manager's future firmly in the spotlight.

Speaking to Anfield Index, Lynch articulated the gravity of the situation facing Slot before kickoff.

"You knew coming into this that Liverpool needed a win because of the pressure the manager was under," Lynch explained. "I do genuinely believe that if he had lost this game against West Ham, then that would've been the end of Arne Slot as Liverpool manager. It seems crazy to say, but you can't keep losing games and it gets to the point where there is a breaking point, no matter how much belief you have in him."

West Ham Victory Provides Temporary Respite

Liverpool ultimately secured the win, with Cody Gakpo's goal sealing a 2-1 victory after Jarrod Bowen came close to equalizing the contest. The victory offered immediate relief and breathing room for Slot, though it did not automatically guarantee his long-term security at the club.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool's ownership, is understood to take matters on a game-by-game basis, though the club has historically avoided reactionary managerial decisions. The win against West Ham positioned the Reds favorably in their bid to secure European football next season—a crucial objective for damage limitation following a turbulent campaign.

FSG's Show of Faith

In a significant show of backing, reports indicate that FSG has not lined up potential replacements for Slot, suggesting that the club's hierarchy is committed to supporting the manager through this challenging period rather than exploring contingency options.

"All the effort is being put into helping him turn things around," according to TeamTalk's assessment. While preferences may exist among the ownership, the prevailing sentiment is one of patience and investment in Slot's vision.

Sunderland Performance Clouds the Picture

However, the encouraging narrative from the West Ham victory was disrupted by Liverpool's midweek performance against Sunderland on Wednesday night. The tactical approach that secured victory over West Ham was abandoned at half-time, with Mohamed Salah replacing Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones coming on for Joe Gomez at right back after 65 minutes.

The disappointing display against Sunderland has reignited questions about Slot's ability to maintain consistency and tactical coherence, suggesting that any sense of stability remains fragile.

The Thin Ice Verdict

While Slot is unlikely to face immediate sacking unless results deteriorate significantly in the second half of the season, the prevailing assessment is that he remains under considerable scrutiny. Week-by-week, debates surrounding his future will continue to dominate discussion among supporters and analysts alike.

Unless performances stabilize and results improve markedly, Slot appears destined to see out the remainder of the campaign. However, the intensity of the pressure and the scrutiny surrounding his every decision underscores the precarious nature of his current position at Liverpool.