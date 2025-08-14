Image Credit : Getty

One of NXT’s most feared women’s champions, Shayna Baszler, saw her momentum stall on WWE’s main roster. A mix of inconsistent booking and missed opportunities left her without a sustained push.

Her final WWE match took place on April 11, 2025, before her release later that month. Post-WWE, Baszler wasted no time returning to competition, appearing at GCW Bloodsport and defeating Konami in a singles bout.

With her no-compete clause now expired, AEW could be an ideal platform for her to reassert dominance. If Tony Khan makes the right move, she might be in the AEW ring before year’s end.