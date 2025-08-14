4 Ex-WWE Names Who Might Arrive in AEW Before the End of This Year
Several familiar WWE faces could soon walk into AEW. Here’s who might be next to switch.
Shayna Baszler ready for a fresh chapter
One of NXT’s most feared women’s champions, Shayna Baszler, saw her momentum stall on WWE’s main roster. A mix of inconsistent booking and missed opportunities left her without a sustained push.
Her final WWE match took place on April 11, 2025, before her release later that month. Post-WWE, Baszler wasted no time returning to competition, appearing at GCW Bloodsport and defeating Konami in a singles bout.
With her no-compete clause now expired, AEW could be an ideal platform for her to reassert dominance. If Tony Khan makes the right move, she might be in the AEW ring before year’s end.
Braun Strowman’s next big run?
Braun Strowman’s WWE journey has been a roller coaster — from being released once, re-signed, and ultimately released again. Known as “The Monster Among Monsters,” Strowman carries a presence and popularity that few can match. A former Universal Champion, he has proven he can work the main-event scene.
The AEW roster could benefit from his size, power, and intensity. With Strowman currently without WWE ties, a jump to Tony Khan’s promotion could be the next chapter in his career.
Goldberg’s possible last stand
Goldberg’s final WWE appearance came in a losing effort to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Hall of Famer was visibly frustrated afterward, especially when his retirement speech was cut from the broadcast. At 58, he has been open about not feeling satisfied with how things ended.
AEW could offer him a final high-profile run, giving him the send-off he believes he deserves. If Khan sees value in a short but impactful stint, Goldberg may well appear before AEW’s 2025 schedule closes.
Karrion Kross and Scarlett as a package deal
Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE exits have been widely discussed, especially after both were moved to the company’s alumni page. Their unique presentation, dark persona, and chemistry as an on-screen duo make them an attractive signing for any promotion.
AEW’s growing roster could use a pairing like Kross and Scarlett to add more variety to its storytelling. With major events like Forbidden Door, All Out, and Worlds End still to come, AEW offers a prime stage for them to make an immediate impact.