4 Potential Outcomes For Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Match at WWE Wrestlepalooza
Wrestlepalooza’s main event could go in multiple directions. Cena and Lesnar’s clash promises surprises.
John Cena Wins, Offers Lesnar A Handshake
Many of Cena’s biggest rivals have been central to his rise, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton. Even when tensions ran high, there have been moments of respect, like teaming with Punk to fend off Seth Rollins and The Vision.
Given Lesnar’s history of dominating Cena, a win here would be significant. Cena could extend his hand afterward, and Lesnar might reluctantly accept, marking the end of their rivalry if this is indeed their final meeting.
Lesnar Dominates Cena In A Quick Match
Lesnar hasn’t stepped into the ring in two years, yet he’s still viewed as one of wrestling’s most intimidating forces. His last outing was a loss to Rhodes in a brutal contest. WWE could shock fans by having him overwhelm Cena in under five minutes.
While it might not be the ideal way to present Cena in the main event of the first Wrestlepalooza, it could work if it sets up a confrontation with someone like Gunther immediately afterward.
Cena Pulls Off The Win, But Pays The Price After
With John Cena on his Retirement Tour, keeping him strong is likely a priority. A hard-fought, back-and-forth battle with Lesnar would allow both men to showcase their toughness. Cena could survive the onslaught and get the win, only for Lesnar to attack him post-match to regain some heat.
It’s a familiar booking tactic, protecting the loser while giving the winner their moment. The drawback is that the post-match assault doesn’t change the official result.
Lesnar Wins, Then Breaks Character
If WWE wants a memorable closing moment, this could be it. After a strong fight, Brock Lesnar could finally put John Cena away with multiple F5s. Instead of leaving, he might acknowledge Cena’s resilience with a handshake or even a hug.
This would be unexpected, especially after attacking Cena twice before Wrestlepalooza. It could also position Lesnar in a more ambiguous role going forward, leaving the door open for matches against names like Rhodes, Rollins, Punk, or Gunther.