Triple H confirms a WWE legend’s return this Friday. Poster reveal sparks speculation around family feud.

Triple H has officially confirmed that a WWE legend will be returning this Friday. The announcement came through a poster reveal, which prominently featured Rey Mysterio at the forefront. The event is a collaboration between WWE and Lucha Libre AAA, and while Mysterio is not advertised for a match, his presence signals a return to WWE programming.

The legendary luchador has been mostly absent from WWE, making only sporadic appearances. His last notable outing was at AAA TripleMania, where chants about Alberto Del Rio echoed through the arena. During that appearance, Mysterio even stated he would try to bring Del Rio back to WWE, adding fuel to speculation about future storylines.

Rey Mysterio’s AAA appearances hint at WWE return, Triple H confirms with poster reveal

Mysterio’s placement on the promotional material shared by Triple H suggests he will be involved in some capacity. Though not scheduled to wrestle, his son Dominik Mysterio is set to face El Hijo del Vikingo. Given the history between father and son, fans are wondering whether Rey might interfere to prevent Dominik from capturing a title.

The tension between Rey and Dominik has been simmering for years. While they haven’t faced off recently, their feud remains unresolved. Every time they cross paths, hostility follows, and WWE has continued to tease further developments in their storyline.

Dominik Mysterio’s match could reignite tensions with Rey, feud remains unresolved

Rumors have circulated that Rey Mysterio’s retirement match could be against Dominik, bringing their long-running conflict to a dramatic close. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but the possibility adds intrigue to Rey’s return this Friday.

With Triple H confirming the legend’s involvement and Dominik stepping into the ring, fans are bracing for potential twists. The family feud storyline has been one of WWE’s most emotionally charged arcs, and Rey’s return could mark a pivotal moment in its evolution.