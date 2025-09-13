Image Credit : Getty

AJ Lee and Roxanne Perez share one of WWE’s most talked-about non-biological bonds. Over the years, Perez has openly referred to the former Divas Champion as her “mom,” a term of endearment that reflects their close relationship.

When AJ made her recent SmackDown return, Perez reacted on social media by calling her “Mommy,” confirming the deep connection they’ve nurtured for over a decade.