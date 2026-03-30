- Home
- Sports
- 4 Managers Tottenham Could Turn To After Igor Tudor’s Sudden Exit In Premier League Struggle
4 Managers Tottenham Could Turn To After Igor Tudor’s Sudden Exit In Premier League Struggle
Tottenham parted ways with Igor Tudor after just 43 days. With relegation fears looming, Spurs weigh four possible managerial options. Fans await who might step in to steady the north London club.
Sean Dyche
Dyche’s reputation as a survival specialist makes him an obvious candidate. His Premier League experience and ability to organize struggling sides have often been praised. However, his recent stint at Nottingham Forest lasted less than four months and failed to spark a turnaround. With Spurs in urgent need of results, questions remain whether Dyche could deliver a meaningful impact in such a short window.
Adolf Hütter
The former Monaco boss brings a wealth of European experience, having managed Borussia Mönchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Salzburg. At 56, Hütter offers Champions League credentials and tactical knowledge. Yet his lack of Premier League exposure could be seen as a drawback, especially after the failed experiment with Tudor. Dropping into a relegation fight late in the season may not be the ideal scenario for Adolf Hütter to showcase his strengths.
Roberto De Zerbi
At 46, De Zerbi is the youngest of the group but comes with an impressive résumé. His time at Brighton stands out, guiding the club to a top‑seven finish and Europa League knockout stages. Spurs may be attracted to his proven ability to succeed with modest resources. However, his fiery personality has caused issues before, most notably at Marseille where reports of player unrest preceded his dismissal. Despite that, De Zerbi’s track record in England could make him a compelling option for Tottenham’s hierarchy.
Ange Postecoglou
A familiar face for Spurs supporters, Postecoglou delivered the club’s most recent European trophy. Known for his attacking philosophy, “Big Ange” brought excitement but also vulnerability as opponents learned to exploit his system. His brief spell at Nottingham Forest this season ended quickly, yet his style of play remains entertaining. With fans craving energy and flair, Postecoglou could provide a short‑term lift even if long‑term stability is uncertain.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.