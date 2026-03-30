At 46, De Zerbi is the youngest of the group but comes with an impressive résumé. His time at Brighton stands out, guiding the club to a top‑seven finish and Europa League knockout stages. Spurs may be attracted to his proven ability to succeed with modest resources. However, his fiery personality has caused issues before, most notably at Marseille where reports of player unrest preceded his dismissal. Despite that, De Zerbi’s track record in England could make him a compelling option for Tottenham’s hierarchy.