Image Credit : Getty

Although Brock Lesnar’s surprise return at SummerSlam teased unfinished business, there has been little follow-up on WWE television. Since then, Cena has moved forward with his retirement tour, while Lesnar’s name has barely surfaced.

This silence has fueled speculation that WWE may have shifted direction and possibly moved away from continuing their rivalry. Still, considering the high-profile nature of the return angle, abandoning it entirely remains unlikely.