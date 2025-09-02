4 Key Reasons Brock Lesnar Didn’t Appear At WWE Clash In Paris Against John Cena
Brock Lesnar was expected to face John Cena in Paris, but WWE chose otherwise. Here’s why.
Protecting Logan Paul’s Spotlight In A Marquee Battle
At Clash in Paris, Logan Paul and John Cena delivered a standout contest. Paul’s performance was praised despite the loss, proving he could hold his own against a legend. A sudden Brock Lesnar return during or after the bout might have pulled attention away from The Maverick’s showing, reducing the impact of what was an important career-defining moment for him in WWE.
Cena’s Retirement Tour Needed Its Own Stage
Clash in Paris marked what is expected to be John Cena’s final match in Europe. For fans, this was a farewell moment to celebrate his career on the continent. Having Brock Lesnar interfere would likely have overshadowed that occasion, shifting focus away from Cena’s farewell spotlight. WWE instead gave Cena the space to close his European chapter on his own terms.
WWE Saving A Bigger Stage For Lesnar’s Return
Had Brock Lesnar appeared in Paris, the surprise factor would have been minimal. Fans had already speculated on his return, which could have softened the reaction. WWE might be holding off for a bigger moment on RAW or SmackDown, where the return can generate louder buzz, set the stage for Cena’s retirement run, and draw stronger fan engagement.
WWE May Have Dropped The John Cena Feud
Although Brock Lesnar’s surprise return at SummerSlam teased unfinished business, there has been little follow-up on WWE television. Since then, Cena has moved forward with his retirement tour, while Lesnar’s name has barely surfaced.
This silence has fueled speculation that WWE may have shifted direction and possibly moved away from continuing their rivalry. Still, considering the high-profile nature of the return angle, abandoning it entirely remains unlikely.