WWE RAW after Clash in Paris confirmed Roman Reigns’ indefinite absence and teased shocking storyline developments.

The fallout from Clash in Paris carried directly into Monday Night RAW, where several key storylines developed that could define WWE’s road toward Wrestlepalooza and Survivor Series: WarGames. The broadcast brought updates on Roman Reigns’ condition, teased major alliances, and sparked speculation over potential surprise returns.

The most significant development surrounded Roman Reigns. WWE confirmed on RAW that the Original Tribal Chief will be “out indefinitely” following the brutal attack at Clash in Paris by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. With Wrestlepalooza scheduled for September 20, 2025, Reigns’ absence appears to rule him out of the premium live event. His removal from the immediate picture alters the main-event dynamic and forces WWE to reshape plans moving forward.

Attention quickly shifted to the Bloodline, where signs of a reunion were evident. Jey Uso was once again saved from a Vision assault, this time by his brother Jimmy Uso. Earlier, Roman himself had briefly reunited with Jey after thwarting the faction, hinting at the group’s rekindling.

On RAW, Jimmy’s involvement added fuel to speculation that the OG Bloodline could officially re-form in time for Survivor Series: WarGames. Such a storyline would set the stage for a dramatic clash between the Bloodline and Seth Rollins’ powerful alliance, making November’s event one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

The women’s division also saw developments, particularly concerning the vacant Women’s World Championship. General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that IYO Sky will face Stephanie Vaquer to determine the next champion. Backstage, Sky was joined by Nikki Bella before Asuka and Kairi Sane entered the scene.

Asuka proclaimed she would ensure Sky’s success, citing her inability to finish the job at SummerSlam. Yet her forceful tone suggested otherwise, with many reading it as a potential swerve. Rather than supporting Sky, the Empress of Tomorrow could cost her ally the title, signaling a possible heel turn and creating fresh tension at the top of the division.

Meanwhile, CM Punk inserted himself into multiple conversations. Following his heated exchange with Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris, Punk confronted Lynch again, warning her she would regret her interference. His remarks led to growing speculation that AJ Lee could be preparing for a WWE return to stand by his side.

On RAW, Punk further hinted at his next move during a backstage encounter with Adam Pearce. After being told SmackDown will emanate from Chicago’s Allstate Arena, Punk reacted with a telling “tremendous,” strongly implying his return to the blue brand is imminent. Given his frustrations on RAW, fans anticipate that he may not arrive alone.

Taken together, RAW after Clash in Paris advanced several major arcs simultaneously: Roman Reigns’ indefinite absence, the potential Bloodline reunion, intrigue in the women’s championship chase, and whispers of AJ Lee’s comeback. WWE appears to be setting the groundwork for pivotal fall storylines, shaping an unpredictable road to Wrestlepalooza and Survivor Series.