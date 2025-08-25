4 Key Clues Suggest Cody Rhodes Won’t Compete At WWE Clash In Paris 2025
Cody Rhodes’ Clash in Paris status looks uncertain. Here are four strong hints WWE dropped.
Drew McIntyre’s brutal attack may have sidelined Rhodes
A couple of weeks ago, Drew McIntyre unleashed a vicious Claymore that drove Cody Rhodes’ head through the announcers’ desk. The Undisputed Champion lay motionless before medics swarmed him.
Since then, there’s been no sign of The American Nightmare, sparking doubt over his WWE Clash in Paris status with only days left before the big event.
Silence over medical updates raises suspicion
McIntyre has constantly pressed commentators Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore for an update, but they’ve had nothing official to share. Unlike Seth Rollins, who openly discussed his injury situation, Rhodes hasn’t appeared on any platform to address his health.
This silence suggests WWE may be keeping him off programming, perhaps to cover for a kayfabe injury.
Movie commitments could be pulling Rhodes away
Cody Rhodes has been tied up with filming commitments for the live-action adaptation of Street Fighter, where he plays Guile alongside Roman Reigns as Akuma.
On top of that, his earlier movie The Naked Gun premiered just this month. The scheduling overlap might explain why WWE has written him out temporarily, preventing him from competing in Paris.
Randy Orton stepping in shifts the spotlight
This week’s WWE SmackDown saw McIntyre call out Rhodes in the ring, but before he could say much more, Randy Orton struck with a sudden RKO. Their confrontation sets up a showdown between Orton and McIntyre at Clash in Paris.
With that rivalry taking center stage, Rhodes effectively has no opponent lined up for the premium event, a clear sign WWE is keeping him away this time.