3 Sneaky Ways Logan Paul Might Outsmart And Cheat John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris
Logan Paul faces John Cena at Clash in Paris. Here are three possible ways he could cheat.
Brock Lesnar’s Surprise Involvement Could Play a Role
At SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar shocked everyone by attacking John Cena after Cody Rhodes reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Championship. The attack hinted at a future rivalry between Cena and The Beast, though Lesnar hasn’t shown up since.
Clash in Paris could see Lesnar resurface, costing Cena the match by blindsiding him. If this happens, Logan Paul may secure an opportunistic victory while WWE continues teasing a feud between Cena and Lesnar for the latter’s retirement storyline.
His Brass Knuckles Always Come in Handy
Logan Paul’s infamous brass knuckles have become a trademark of his WWE career. At Crown Jewel 2023, he used them against Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship. Earlier this year, the same trick helped him defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41.
Given his history of pulling this stunt in high-stakes matches, there’s every chance Paul could repeat it against Cena in Paris. One well-placed shot might be enough to put The Franchise Player down.
Interference from Logan’s Inner Circle
Logan Paul’s entourage has made its presence felt before. During his Crown Jewel 2022 clash with Roman Reigns, both his friends and brother Jake Paul interfered, though the attempt failed. This time, however, things could go differently.
If Paul brings backup again, Cena may struggle to fight off multiple distractions. Outside interference could hand The Maverick a crucial advantage, helping him get the pinfall over the WWE legend.