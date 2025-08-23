Image Credit : Getty

At SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar shocked everyone by attacking John Cena after Cody Rhodes reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Championship. The attack hinted at a future rivalry between Cena and The Beast, though Lesnar hasn’t shown up since.

Clash in Paris could see Lesnar resurface, costing Cena the match by blindsiding him. If this happens, Logan Paul may secure an opportunistic victory while WWE continues teasing a feud between Cena and Lesnar for the latter’s retirement storyline.