Four key areas Liverpool must bolster after Premier League winning season
Liverpool must reinforce their squad in four key areas to maintain dominance after winning the 2024/25 Premier League title.
Liverpool's 2024/25 Premier League title win has sparked excitement among fans, but the club knows that reinforcing their squad is crucial to maintaining dominance. With the transfer market looming, here are four key areas Liverpool needs to address:
Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold
With Trent Alexander-Arnold's impending free transfer departure, Liverpool needs to secure a right-back to provide competition for Conor Bradley. The club has been linked to Jeremie Frimpong, Lutsharel Geertruida, and Pedro Porro, but interest has cooled. Alternative options like Quentin Merlin, Anthony Caci, Vanderson, and Tino Livramento should be considered.
Finding Andy Robertson's successor
Andy Robertson's dip in form over the past two seasons has highlighted the need for a left-back successor, especially with Kostas Tsimikas departing. Liverpool has shown interest in AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, who boasts a £45 million release clause. However, they face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid. Kerkez's impressive Premier League performances make him an ideal signing, and Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes should leverage his Bournemouth connections to secure the deal.
Bolstering the midfield
Ryan Gravenberch's impressive performance as a holding midfielder this season has highlighted the need for a specialist in this position. This would allow Gravenberch to play in a more attacking role. Liverpool failed to sign Martin Zubimendi last summer, and he's now joining Arsenal. The club must prioritize finding another holding midfielder to add steel to their engine room and screen their defense.
Strengthening the attack
The Reds lacked a clinical center-forward this season, with Diogo Jota's injuries and Darwin Nunez's lack of composure in front of goal being major concerns. To resolve this, Liverpool should scout for a top-caliber striker who fits their high-intensity, fluid attacking style. Names like Julian Alvarez, Alexander Isak, and Hugo Ekitike have been linked, but the club must identify the right profile to lead their line.