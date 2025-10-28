5 Exciting Ways Liv Morgan Could Make Her WWE Return And Shake Up The Judgment Day
Liv Morgan’s WWE comeback is on the horizon. Here are five possible ways she could return.
Helping Out Her Tag Team Partners
When Liv Morgan is cleared, she could reappear during a crucial tag team match involving Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. By assisting them to victory, Morgan would show that the trio is united within The Judgment Day. This would also reestablish her as a key player in the faction’s women’s division.
Turning On The Judgment Day Instead
A shocking twist could see Morgan return only to betray her stablemates. Suspicious of Perez’s addition and her closeness with Dominik Mysterio, Liv might cost her team a match. This would send a clear message that she’s finished with The Judgment Day and ready to stand on her own.
A Surprise Royal Rumble Comeback
Reports suggest Liv Morgan’s timetable for recovery lines up with early 2026, just in time for the Royal Rumble on January 31. WWE often saves big returns for this event, and Morgan could be a surprise entrant in Saudi Arabia. It would be a high-profile way to reintroduce her to fans.
Rekindling Her Alliance With Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio has relied on interference to retain his Intercontinental Championship since WrestleMania 41. Morgan could return by helping Dirty Dom once again, reigniting their on-screen relationship. This would restore their dynamic and strengthen Judgment Day’s grip on the mid-card scene.
Challenging Stephanie Vaquer For The Women’s World Title
Roxanne Perez recently lost to new Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and Morgan could step into that picture. As a former champion herself, she might blindside Vaquer or confront her directly to stake a claim. This would spark a fresh feud and potentially create tension within The Judgment Day.