Possible Netflix Spoiler Teased AJ Lee’s Return
It’s rare for WWE to make promotional mistakes, but AJ Lee’s name appearing for RAW at Madison Square Garden raised eyebrows. With Netflix heavily involved in WWE’s future, some believe this could have been an accidental spoiler for her comeback. If true, AJ might eventually reignite her rivalry with Becky Lynch, who currently holds the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.
WWE Reportedly Has No Plans For AJ Lee Right Now
At 38, AJ Lee remains a fan favorite, but her inclusion on the MSG lineup may have been nothing more than a technical error. Once the slip-up gained attention, WWE quickly replaced her with another star. The company may not have immediate creative plans for AJ, making her appearance on the promotional material a simple botch rather than a genuine hint at her return.
John Cena’s Final MSG Match Deserves The Spotlight
John Cena’s retirement tour is one of the biggest stories in wrestling, and his November 17 appearance at Madison Square Garden will be his last match at the iconic venue. WWE wants the focus squarely on The Cenation Leader’s farewell, not divided by speculation about AJ Lee. By replacing her with a former World Champion, the company ensures Cena’s final MSG moment gets the attention it deserves.