Image Credit : Getty

Perhaps the clearest signal that WWE has cooled on Roxanne Perez is her absence from meaningful feuds. While Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez remain central to ongoing storylines, Perez has been left without a strong program.

Instead, she has been portrayed more as a supporting act than a featured star. With Liv Morgan’s eventual return, Perez risks being pushed even further into the background, which makes her position in the faction look increasingly uncertain.