4 Indications WWE Has Stopped Pushing Judgment Day’s Main Star On Roster
This star's WWE run with The Judgment Day shows worrying signs. Here are four clear hints her push is over.
No Major Rivalries To Showcase Her
Perhaps the clearest signal that WWE has cooled on Roxanne Perez is her absence from meaningful feuds. While Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez remain central to ongoing storylines, Perez has been left without a strong program.
Instead, she has been portrayed more as a supporting act than a featured star. With Liv Morgan’s eventual return, Perez risks being pushed even further into the background, which makes her position in the faction look increasingly uncertain.
Short-Lived Women’s Tag Team Championship Reign
WWE briefly handed Perez a taste of success when she and Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women’s Tag Team Titles. However, the reign lasted only 33 days before the belts were taken away in a high-profile SummerSlam match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The quick loss of the titles has fueled speculation that the company does not see Perez as a long-term fixture in the women’s division.
Lack Of Progress With Dominik Mysterio Storyline
When Perez was introduced as part of The Judgment Day, many expected WWE to explore a storyline involving her and Dominik Mysterio. With Liv Morgan sidelined, fans speculated about a possible on-screen romance or angle that could elevate Perez.
Yet, nothing materialized. Dominik continues to thrive as Intercontinental Champion, while Perez remains on the sidelines of the faction’s bigger narratives. This lack of development strongly suggests WWE has cooled on her push.
Consistent Losing Streak On Raw
Another telling sign is Perez’s string of defeats on the red brand. Despite being part of a faction presented as dominant, she has accumulated one of the highest loss records this year. While WWE could always reverse course with a sudden winning streak, the current booking pattern indicates that the company does not view her as a priority.