Image Credit : Getty

After his crushing WrestleMania XXVIII loss to The Rock, John Cena addressed the crowd to close RAW. Fans expected a follow-up to the Cena-Rock story, but what they got was even more explosive.

Brock Lesnar's music hit to a thunderous reaction. He walked down, stared at Cena, offered a handshake, then blindsided him with an F-5. The Beast was back, and WWE was never the same again.