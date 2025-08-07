Image Credit : Getty

Brock Lesnar is a box office name. From his UFC days to WWE dominance, “The Beast” always brings hype. But that same aura can vanish if he's on TV every week. WWE must resist the urge to book him too frequently.

Brock works best as a rare, must-see attraction. When he shows up, it should feel like an event, and not just another segment. Keeping his appearances limited will maintain his mystique and ensure each match feels meaningful. If he's everywhere, he stops feeling special.