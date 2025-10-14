Image Credit : Getty

Perhaps the most shocking twist would be CM Punk turning heel and aligning with Paul Heyman and The Brons. Punk has not played a villain in over a decade, and such a move would be one of the year’s biggest surprises. With Rollins out, WWE could use this moment to reintroduce Punk’s darker side, giving The Vision a credible leader and reigniting his partnership with Heyman. This would not only reshape the faction but also shake up RAW’s entire landscape.