4 Clues Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Could Split After WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025
Tensions, title priorities, and shifting storylines hint at a possible post-Wrestlepalooza split for WWE’s power couple.
The Vision Storyline Leaves Lynch on the Sidelines
While Seth Rollins remains the face of The Vision, Becky Lynch’s involvement is minimal. She’s mentioned in promos, but her on-screen interactions with the faction are rare.
This mixed tag match feels like a one-off attraction rather than a long-term faction storyline. WWE often uses such pairings to build hype for a single PLE, and this one fits that mold perfectly.
AJ Lee Feud Brewing Beyond Wrestlepalooza
AJ Lee’s return came with a calculated move, using Lynch’s Women’s Intercontinental Title as leverage. The belt became a bargaining chip, forcing Lynch into the tag match.
With that tension already established, it’s likely the two will clash in singles action soon after. Crown Jewel in Perth could be the stage for their next chapter, with the title at the center of the rivalry.
Rollins’ World Heavyweight Title Demands His Focus
Both Lynch and Rollins hold championships, yet neither will defend them at Wrestlepalooza. While the mixed tag is a fun spectacle, Rollins’ World Heavyweight Title reign can’t take a back seat for long.
After skipping one PLE defense, the focus will need to shift back to RAW’s top prize. WWE will want its champion front and center once the dust settles from the event.
The Vision Paused Without Paul Heyman
The Vision’s momentum has slowed since Paul Heyman’s absence following Roman Reigns’ attack at Clash in Paris. Without their mouthpiece, members have been working in separate storylines. Rollins’ current feud with Punk and Lee is running parallel to the group’s usual dominance.
Heyman’s eventual return could reignite the faction’s unified push, leaving Lynch to pursue her own battles outside the group.