Football Transfer Rumours: Frimpong to Wirtz - Latest updates

Liverpool have held advanced talks for Jeremie Frimpong, seen as a top option to replace Trent. He plans to leave Leverkusen with a €35–40m release clause.
Man City eye AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders as midfield target with £57m+ fee expected. Though Morgan Gibbs-White also on radar, Reijnders is the preferred option.
Liam Delap could join Man United this summer, with the Ipswich striker available for £30m due to a release clause and has 12 goals this season.
Liverpool, Man City, and Spurs are eyeing Lyon's Rayan Cherki. The 21-year-old forward is expected to move to the Premier League for just €22.5 million.
Bayern are in direct talks with Leverkusen to sign Wirtz before the Club World Cup, but Die Werkself want €150m, with €120–130m set as the fixed amount.
Spain midfielder Dani Olmo is on Manchester City's summer target list, with the club aiming to capitalise on Barcelona's ongoing financial struggles.
Mason Greenwood could leave Marseille this summer despite aiding their UCL return, with internal disciplinary issues clouding his future at the club.
Napoli are growing confident of signing Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.
Chelsea to hold crunch talks with Victor Osimhen’s camp, aiming to reach a compromise on wage demands. The Napoli striker is currently on loan at Galatasaray.
