West Indies posted 254/6 against Zimbabwe, the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history. Shimron Hetmyer hit the fastest fifty for WI in T20 WCs (19 balls), scoring 85, while Rovman Powell added 59 in their record-breaking innings.

West Indies post second-highest total in T20 World Cup history

The West Indies hammered the second-highest team total in the T20 World Cup history during their Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday in the 2026 edition. The West Indies posted a colossal 254/6 in 20 overs, second only to Sri Lanka's 260/6 against Kenya in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This is also the second time a team has crossed the 250-run mark in the T20 World Cup history. This was also the highest T20I totals against Zimbabwe, bettering India's 234/2 at Harare in 2024.

19 sixes by West Indies was the joint-most hit in a T20 World Cup innings alongside Netherland's 19 against Ireland at Sylhet in the 2014 edition. The innings also marked the third 250-plus total for West Indies in T20Is, tying them with Zimbabwe for the joint-second most.

Hetmyer, Powell lead charge after slow start

Early stumbles in the powerplay

After being asked to bat first, the West Indies were off to a poor start. They lost opener Brandon King for just nine runs during the fourth ball of the third over. Richard Ngarava took the wicket of King.

After the end of four overs, the West Indies reached 29/1. During the fifth ball of the sixth over, Brad Evans dismissed captain Shai Hope (14 off 12 balls, with two fours).

After the end of the power play, Windies scored 55/2.

Hetmyer's record fifty and massive partnership

During the seventh over, Shimron Hetmyer changed his gear and hammered two consecutive sixes against Graeme Cremer. In the very next over, Hetymer hammered 20 runs to captain Sikandar Raza to complete his half-century in just 19 deliveries.

The 19-ball fifty by the left-handed batter was the fastest half-century for the West Indies in T20 World Cup history. The previous quickest was his own 22-ball against Scotland at Eden Gardens earlier in the tournament.

After the end of 10 overs, the Men in Maroon reached a commanding position of 115/2. During the 13th over, Hetmyer and Rovam Powell combined to hammer 19 runs against Dion Myers as West Indies made 150/2.

Powell completed his half-century in 29 deliveries during the first ball of the 15th over. However, in the same over of Graeme Cremer, the Zimbabwe bowler removed dangerous Hetmyer and also broke the 122-run partnership for the third wicket. The left-handed batter departed after playing a fantastic knock of 85 off 34 balls, with seven fours and as many sixes.

Late flourish pushes Windies past 250

Speedster Blessing Muzarabani then removed hard-hitter Powell for 59 off 35 balls, with eight boundaries during the 17th over.

During the fourth ball of the 19th over, Romario Shepherd departed after playing a brisk knock of 10-ball 21, including three sixes. Towards the end, Jason Holder (13 off four balls, with two sixes) and Sherfane Rutherford's blistering, unbeaten 13-ball 31, with three fours and two towering sixes, helped Windies post a monstrous score of 254/6 in 20 overs.