Image Credit : Getty

Giulia scored a win over Zelina Vega the week before, and Tiffany Stratton defeated Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss won the Women’s Tag Team Titles at the big event and retained them on RAW.

On SmackDown, Giulia and Stratton only appeared backstage together, with Cargill demanding another title shot despite questionable tactics in her last challenge.

Flair and Bliss, on the other hand, had multiple segments, including an in-ring promo, a brief backstage exchange about a “birthday present,” and Flair defeating Chelsea Green. The imbalance in screen time was hard to ignore.