3 Factors Behind WWE Booking John Cena vs. Logan Paul Instead of Brock Lesnar in Paris
WWE’s latest booking choice surprised many fans, here’s why Cena’s Paris opponent isn’t The Beast.
Momentum boost before the inevitable Lesnar clash
WWE’s next premium live event after Clash in Paris will be Crown Jewel Perth on October 11, 2025. That’s where Cena vs. Lesnar is now expected to take place. Facing Logan Paul in Paris could give Cena a strong win heading into that showdown.
Defeating the Maverick would allow the Cenation Leader to carry winning momentum straight into his highly anticipated battle with the Beast Incarnate.
WWE has been planning this bout for some time
Logan Paul’s name has come up several times in connection with John Cena, but the match never happened, until now. Clash in Paris appears to be the perfect stage for the company to finally deliver it.
Still, some fans have reacted negatively, unhappy about Paul being part of Cena’s retirement tour. Regardless, WWE seems set on bringing this matchup to life in France.
Holding off Lesnar vs. Cena for a bigger stage
Cena made it clear on SmackDown that he wouldn’t back down from Brock Lesnar. This all but confirms another encounter between the two veterans is coming.
But instead of rushing into it in Paris, WWE could be saving that blockbuster clash for a grander stage. Logan Paul, then, becomes the ideal placeholder opponent before Cena steps back into the ring with the mayor of Suplex City.