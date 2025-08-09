Image Credit : Getty

WWE’s next premium live event after Clash in Paris will be Crown Jewel Perth on October 11, 2025. That’s where Cena vs. Lesnar is now expected to take place. Facing Logan Paul in Paris could give Cena a strong win heading into that showdown.

Defeating the Maverick would allow the Cenation Leader to carry winning momentum straight into his highly anticipated battle with the Beast Incarnate.