Jey Uso enters the tournament against The Miz, looking to rebound after failing to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at SNME XLI. While he deserves a strong showing, placing him in the final would repeat past criticisms about him receiving too many main event opportunities. Fans have voiced frustration over his continued spotlight, and WWE risks alienating its audience if Jey overshadows others. The final should highlight fresh talent rather than revisit a storyline many feel has already run its course.