4 Blunders Triple H Must Avoid To Protect John Cena’s Last Time Is Now Tournament Legacy
John Cena’s farewell tournament is set to define his retirement. Here are four crucial mistakes WWE must avoid to keep the event impactful.
Jey Uso Shouldn’t Be Pushed Into the Final
Jey Uso enters the tournament against The Miz, looking to rebound after failing to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at SNME XLI. While he deserves a strong showing, placing him in the final would repeat past criticisms about him receiving too many main event opportunities. Fans have voiced frustration over his continued spotlight, and WWE risks alienating its audience if Jey overshadows others. The final should highlight fresh talent rather than revisit a storyline many feel has already run its course.
LA Knight Cannot Afford a First-Round Exit
The Megastar has endured setbacks that have dented his momentum. Facing a mystery opponent in the opening round, Knight must secure a victory to re-establish himself as a credible main eventer. A loss would further damage his standing and weaken fan support. WWE needs to use this tournament as a platform to rebuild Knight’s stature, ensuring he advances beyond the first round and proves he belongs in the upper echelon.
Cena’s Retirement Match Must Be Fresh, Not Nostalgic
John Cena’s farewell bout is the centerpiece of the tournament. He has made it clear his final opponent will be earned, not chosen. Booking a young star to retire Cena would create history and elevate a new career, while relying on nostalgia would squander the opportunity. A fresh matchup ensures Cena’s last chapter feels meaningful, while also giving WWE a chance to build the next generation. Triple H must resist the temptation to recycle old rivalries.
Lack of Surprises Could Hurt the Tournament’s Appeal
Cena promised participants from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and even outside WWE. This announcement raised expectations for unpredictable entrants who could shock fans and add excitement. If the creative team fails to deliver on this promise, the tournament risks feeling flat. Introducing unexpected names would inject energy and keep audiences invested, ensuring the event lives up to its billing as a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.