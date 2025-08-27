Image Credit : Getty

Drew McIntyre has been in the middle of a major push on Friday Night SmackDown, where he is chasing the Undisputed WWE Championship. Labeled “The Chosen One” years ago by Vince McMahon himself, the Scotsman has proven his value during his second stint with WWE.

A former world champion, McIntyre’s rise has once again matched the faith McMahon once showed in him. Reports and images revealed that McIntyre was among those who turned up for the former WWE Chairman’s birthday celebration.