5 WWE Stars Who Joined Vince McMahon’s Exclusive 80th Birthday Celebration Last Weekend
Several WWE stars were spotted celebrating Vince McMahon’s milestone 80th birthday. Here are the names revealed.
Drew McIntyre made his presence felt
Drew McIntyre has been in the middle of a major push on Friday Night SmackDown, where he is chasing the Undisputed WWE Championship. Labeled “The Chosen One” years ago by Vince McMahon himself, the Scotsman has proven his value during his second stint with WWE.
A former world champion, McIntyre’s rise has once again matched the faith McMahon once showed in him. Reports and images revealed that McIntyre was among those who turned up for the former WWE Chairman’s birthday celebration.
R-Truth maintained his close bond
R-Truth (Ron Killings) has built a reputation as one of WWE’s most reliable performers and a longtime favorite of Vince McMahon. Earlier this year, his shocking release sparked massive fan backlash online, with hashtags demanding his return spreading across social media.
WWE eventually brought him back, acknowledging the connection he has with the audience. Despite all the drama, the veteran remained close enough to receive an invite, and sources confirmed Truth was among the attendees at McMahon’s milestone party.
The Miz celebrated with his wife
The Miz has been one of WWE’s most consistent stars for nearly two decades, balancing both singles and tag team runs. Currently competing on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Carmelo Hayes, The A-Lister remains central to WWE programming.
At McMahon’s 80th birthday bash, The Miz was seen alongside his wife, Maryse, in a candid moment shared on Jerry Lawler’s Instagram Story. Their appearance underlined the enduring relationship between The Miz and WWE’s longtime figurehead.
Sheamus joined the birthday gathering
Three-time WWE United States Champion Sheamus is currently locked in an intense rivalry against Rusev on Monday Night RAW. The two are scheduled to clash at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event in a brutal Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match.
Beyond his in-ring commitments, Sheamus was also spotted celebrating Vince McMahon’s birthday, as highlighted in a photo shared by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.
John Cena shared the moment
John Cena has never shied away from acknowledging the pivotal role Vince McMahon played in shaping his career. The Cenation Leader has frequently spoken about how McMahon transformed his life, both professionally and personally.
Even as Cena enters the twilight of his career, his bond with McMahon remains intact. Reports confirmed that Cena was in attendance at McMahon’s 80th birthday party, showing support for his longtime mentor before continuing his farewell run in WWE.