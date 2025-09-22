Image Credit : Getty

McMahon’s Legacy Remains

Although McMahon no longer holds any formal role in WWE—having sold all his stock in April 2024—his influence on the company remains undeniable. Since his departure, Triple H and Nick Khan have taken the reins under the new TKO ownership, with ESPN becoming a major broadcasting partner.

Yet, the nostalgic cameo rekindled fans’ hopes to see “Mr. McMahon” back on WWE television, whether in a ceremonial role or something more substantial. Many took to social media, reminiscing about the era shaped under his leadership and passionately hoping for his return.