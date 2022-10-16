Will injury force Lionel Messi to miss last World Cup of his career? PSG star shares concern

Legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, who confirmed that World Cup 2022 in Qatar would be his last, has admitted that he is concerned about missing this year's showpiece event due to injury.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The football world was heartbroken when legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi confirmed a few weeks ago that the upcoming World Cup 2022 in Qatar would be his last outing at the showpiece event. However, the possibility of missing the coveted tournament due to an injury has become a cause of concern for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star. Also read: 'World Cup is coming': Messi fans go berserk after wife shares photo of PSG star with GoT's Jon Snow

Messi, who has missed PSG's last two games due to a calf injury, has admitted that he is concerned about missing this year's World Cup due to injury. Due to the recent serious injuries to Argentina's Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, the 35-year-old legend has started to doubt his fitness ahead of November's showpiece event.

Expressing his concerns to DirectTV Sports, the Argentina captain said, "Injuries are a worry. This is a different World Cup which is played at a different time of the year to previous tournaments and it is so imminent any little thing that happens to you can force you out." Also read: Messi's retirement plans revealed: Here's what PSG star would like to do after hanging up his boots

"With what happened to Dybala and Di Maria, the truth is that personally you worry and you're more afraid when you see those sort of things," added Messi, who hopes to return to PSG squad for the Ligue 1 champions' clash against Marseille on Sunday.

