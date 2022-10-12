'World Cup is coming': Messi fans go berserk after wife shares photo of PSG star with GoT's Jon Snow

Legendary forward Lionel Messi bumped into actor Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the iconic Game of Thrones series, during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash against Benfica on Tuesday. The Argentinian icon's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, took to Instagram to share a photo of the trio that has gone viral.

Following the game, Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared a photograph of the 35-year-old legend along with Kit Harrington, who plays the iconic Jon Snow in the famous series Game of Thrones.

"Lord Commander Jon Snow," wrote the PSG star's wife in her Instagram story, which has now gone viral across social media platforms.

Messi, who scored a sensational goal against Benfica in their away game last week, missed Tuesday's game owing to an injury that PSG described as 'small calf discomfort'. The Parisian club hopes the Argentinian legend will be available for their next Ligue 1 game against Marseille on October 16.

The photograph of Messi and Kit Harrington comes days after the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed that the upcoming World Cup 2022 in Qatar would be his last outing in the showpiece event. Considered one of the greatest players to have graced the sport, Messi is yet to lift the famed trophy, and the former Barcelona legend will get one last chance to clinch the coveted glory when the tournament starts on November 20.

Speaking to Star + in Argentina, when asked about whether this would be his final World Cup, Messi said, "Yes. Surely, yes."

The former Barcelona legend also spoke about Argentina's chances of winning the World Cup 2022. "I don't know if we are the favourite candidates, but Argentina is always a candidate because of history, because of what it means," Messi had said.

"We are not the top favourites, it seems to me. There are other teams that are above us today, but we are very close," the Argentinian icon had added.

The photograph of Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kit Harrington, aka Jon Snow, has sparked a massive social media outburst, with several fans of the footballer and the actor sharing the picture widely.

"World Cup is coming," noted a few fans taking a leaf from the show Game of Throne's iconic dialogue, "Winter is coming." Some fans also used other famous references from the hit series to caption the picture that has won the hearts of millions.

