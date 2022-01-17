  • Facebook
    Who will replace Rafa Benitez as Everton manager? Roberto Martinez leading contender; Wayne Rooney an option

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
    Everton sacked manager Rafa Benitez on Sunday, just a day after losing 2-1 to Norwich City at Carrow Road.

    A day after losing 2-1 to Norwich City at Carrow Road, Everton on Sunday sacked manager Rafa Benitez bringing an end to the Spaniard's 6-month stint at Goodison Park. The Toffees, who face Steven Gerrard's Aston Vill on Saturday, have lost nine of their 13 top-flight matches. Currently 16th on the Premier League table, Everton will now look to redeem themselves under a new manager, who will hope he can salvage the team from possible relegation.

    According to reports, Roberto Martinez is the leading candidate to replace Benitez as Everton boss. The Belgium coach has reportedly received strong backing from the Goodison Park hierarchy. The Spaniard, who spent three years in charge at Everton between 2013-2016, is being considered as both a short-term option and long-term successor to Benitez.

    Reports have also suggested that Roberto Martinez is keen to return to Everton, even as owner Farhad Moshiri examines his options. "Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first-team manager. Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect. An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course," a statement read. Duncan Ferguson is expected to take over at Everton on an interim basis until they find a permanent manager.

    Martinez has a 2 million pound release clause in his Belgium contract, which is due to expire after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Reports suggest Martinez is not keen on an interim role at Goodison Park and wants Belgium's blessing to make a sensational comeback at Everton.

    In 2013, Roberto Martinez had replaced David Moyes when the Scot departed for Old Trafford to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. During his stint at Everton, Martinez guided the club to a record Premier League points total in this first season. Everton also made the semi-finals of the FA Cup and League Cup during that time. Reports say the Spaniard was a contender for the role last summer, but Moshiri had opted for Benitez instead.

    Apart from Martinez, former Everton forward Wayne Rooney is also being linked with a return to Goodison Park. Rooney is currently doing a sublime job at Championship club Derby County. However, the 36-year-old's connection with Everton makes him a likely candidate, although experts point that it is unlikely he will give up on his hard word with Derby before the end of the season.

    Another name doing the round is that of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who has been out of a job since leaving Stamford Bridge exactly a year ago. The 43-year-old has been credited to taking Derby County to the Championship play-off final and also finishing in the top four with Chelsea despite a transfer ban. Following the axe by the Blues, Lampard will have a point to prove, and Everton would consider this option given the legendary player's potential to build a new-look side at Goodison Park.

    One of the most exciting managers outside of the top six clubs in the Premier League is Brighton's, Graham Potter. The 46-year-old had led the Seagulls to become the fourth team to have lost fewer matches after Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool. Football pundits believe Potter's style of possession-based attacking football could help Everton become an enterprising club. But one roadblock that could hit the Everton management is convincing Potter to quit Brighton, where he's made significant progress.

    Another out-of-work manager heavily linked for the Everton job is Paulo Fonseca, who came close to taking the Tottenham Hotspur position last summer. The 46-year-old Portuguese coach left Roma in June last year, having built his legacy at Shakhtar Donetsk, where he bagged three successive Ukrainian league titles. Fonseca has previously said that his interest lies in building a team that can play attractive and offensive football, and this will appeal to the Everton hierarchy, football pundits noted.

