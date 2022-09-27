Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Vamos Portugal': Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to fans ahead of UEFA Nations League clash against Spain

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

    Ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash against Spain, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to people of his country.

    Three days after Cristiano Ronaldo was covered in blood following a collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Thomas Vaclik, the legendary striker is all set for Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash against Spain on Tuesday. The 37-year-old, who would be disappointed not to score a goal in the 4-0 win on Saturday, will be hoping to strike form just two months under the coveted World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

    Ahead of the clash in Braga, Ronaldo appeared to have recovered from Saturday's freak injury as he took part in an intense training session with his teammates. The Portugal football team took to social media to share photographs and videos of the group enjoying their training session as they hope to register an emphatic win over Spain tonight.

    Ronaldo also took to Instagram to send a solid message to Portugal fans ahead of the crucial clash at Estádio Municipal de Braga. The legendary striker urged his compatriots to come out in strong support of the team. "As always, tomorrow we count on your tireless support! Come on Portugal! 🇵🇹🙏🏽💪🏽," wrote the Portugal talisman along with a photograph of himself in his country's jersey.

    Portugal leads the group 10 points ahead of Spain on eight after five matches with one game left to play in the UEFA Nations League. All eyes will be on Ronaldo tonight to see if the veteran Manchester United striker will be able to push his international goals tally. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored a record 117 goals in 189 appearances for his nation. 

    Ronaldo captained Portugal to the first-ever Nations League victory in 2019. And the Manchester United legend will be eager to do it once more despite being off the pace this season at the club level. Last week, Ronaldo received the top honour at the Quinas de Ouro 2022 awards. During the event, the Portuguese superstar revealed his ambition to fire his country to a World Cup victory and lead them to Euro 2024. 

    "I hope to be a part of the Federation for a few more years. I still feel motivated, my ambition is high. My path in the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters. I will be at the World Cup and I want to be at the European," stated Ronaldo, sparking a massive fan reaction to the talisman, hinting that his retirement is still a long way away.

