'Vamos Portugal': Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to fans ahead of UEFA Nations League clash against Spain

Ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash against Spain, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to people of his country.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Three days after Cristiano Ronaldo was covered in blood following a collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Thomas Vaclik, the legendary striker is all set for Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash against Spain on Tuesday. The 37-year-old, who would be disappointed not to score a goal in the 4-0 win on Saturday, will be hoping to strike form just two months under the coveted World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo recovers from bloodied nose; gears up for Portugal's Nations League clash against Spain

Image Credit: Portugal Football Team Twitter

Ahead of the clash in Braga, Ronaldo appeared to have recovered from Saturday's freak injury as he took part in an intense training session with his teammates. The Portugal football team took to social media to share photographs and videos of the group enjoying their training session as they hope to register an emphatic win over Spain tonight. Also read: Of blood, sweat and cheers: Ronaldo sends strong message after Portugal's 'important win' over Czech Republic

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo also took to Instagram to send a solid message to Portugal fans ahead of the crucial clash at Estádio Municipal de Braga. The legendary striker urged his compatriots to come out in strong support of the team. "As always, tomorrow we count on your tireless support! Come on Portugal! 🇵🇹🙏🏽💪🏽," wrote the Portugal talisman along with a photograph of himself in his country's jersey.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Portugal leads the group 10 points ahead of Spain on eight after five matches with one game left to play in the UEFA Nations League. All eyes will be on Ronaldo tonight to see if the veteran Manchester United striker will be able to push his international goals tally. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored a record 117 goals in 189 appearances for his nation.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Ronaldo captained Portugal to the first-ever Nations League victory in 2019. And the Manchester United legend will be eager to do it once more despite being off the pace this season at the club level. Last week, Ronaldo received the top honour at the Quinas de Ouro 2022 awards. During the event, the Portuguese superstar revealed his ambition to fire his country to a World Cup victory and lead them to Euro 2024. Also read: Ronaldo phone smashing incident: Angry mom of Everton fan demands 'right punishment' for Man United star

Image Credit: Getty Images