Women's Day 2025: Megastar Chiranjeevi wishes wife, co-actors on special day; Here's what he said

Mega Family Women's Day Special: Megastar Chiranjeevi participated in an interview on the occasion of International Women's Day. Chiranjeevi participated in this interview along with his mother Anjanamma, brother Nagababu, and sisters Madhavi and Vijay Durga. The interview discussed how Anjanamma raised and nurtured all the children and what kind of advice she gave in times of trouble

Chiranjeevi said that his mother liked Nagababu the most among all her children. She still hugs and kisses Nagababu. Daughters Vijay Durga and Madhavi also praised Anjanamma. Vijay Durga said that no matter what difficulties they faced, their mother would inspire them. When she faced difficulties in her life, her mother's words, 'You have to solve your problem yourself, otherwise you will lose your respect,' were inspiring

Chiranjeevi's younger daughter Sreeja's marital problems were also discussed. Chiranjeevi said that Sreeja faced many ups and downs in her life. At that time, Sreeja took advice from her grandmother. Sreeja said that she felt very positive when she listened to her grandmother's words

Chiranjeevi explained about the advice Anjanamma gave to Sreeja: 'Your life should not stop because of someone. You should do what you want and move forward in life.' Sreeja married for love and separated from her first husband. After that, she is also staying away from her second husband, Kalyan Dev. Currently, Sreeja has started school

