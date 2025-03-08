Pep Guardiola breaks his silence on Jack Grealish's Newcastle night out, makes telling admission on winger

Read Full Article

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he cannot control the private lives of his players after Jack Grealish was spotted on a night out during a day off. However, the Spanish tactician admitted that the winger is struggling to find rhythm this season.

Grealish, 29, reportedly visited a pub in Gorton, just two miles from the Etihad Stadium, before traveling to a social club on Wearside and concluding his night out in Newcastle on Sunday. The England international, who generously put hundreds of pounds behind the bar for punters, has not started a Premier League match in over two months and has been an unused substitute in five of the seven games he has been available for.

“They know what they have to do,” Guardiola said when asked about Grealish’s outing. “They have private lives to do whatever they want. I'm not going to control what they do in their private life. I judge what I see on the pitch, the training sessions, and the performances in the game.”

The City boss acknowledged that injuries have disrupted Grealish’s season and prevented him from maintaining the consistency required to play regularly.

“I want Jack at his best, of course, but he had setbacks and didn't play. Sometimes that was because of injuries, and he couldn’t get the rhythm that you need for being ready every three days,” Guardiola explained.

When questioned about Grealish’s future at the club, Guardiola remained non-committal. “He is a player for Man City. What will happen? I don't know what is going to happen,” he admitted. “What happens in terms of Jack, in terms of everyone, will be treated at the end of the season. But now we are playing for many important things for the club.”

Injury Concerns Mount for City

Guardiola also confirmed that defender Nathan Ake will be sidelined until at least May after undergoing ankle surgery, joining John Stones and Manuel Akanji on the injury list. This leaves City with just three central defenders for the remainder of the season as they continue their push for the Premier League title.

Manchester City face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, knowing that a victory would move them into third place, cutting the gap to leaders Arsenal to four points before the Gunners’ trip to Manchester United.

Guardiola Plans to Unwind at Club World Cup

Looking beyond the current campaign, Guardiola revealed that he intends to use the FIFA Club World Cup in June as an opportunity for relaxation following a challenging season marred by injuries.

“They told me the golf courses are really nice in America,” Guardiola said. “If my back allows it, I'll play absolutely. I draw the ball really well. I have a problem with putting, but I'll practice.”

Despite the competition, the City boss emphasized the importance of giving players some freedom after a long season. “We are going to try to enjoy that experience. After 11 months, I am not thinking about bringing the players there to spend hours in their room thinking about the next game,” he added. “They are going to train, but I will let them be free. Of course, they have to behave well, or they will be in trouble, but you have to have fun and play the games as best as possible for this new experience.”

