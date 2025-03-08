Karnataka Budget 2025: Rs 8,000 crore boost for tourism, 1.5 lakh jobs planned

Read Full Article

Karnataka Budget 2025 Highlights: The new tourism policy expects ₹8000 crore in investment and 1.5 lakh jobs in the state. ₹50 crore is allocated for developing tourist spots in 10 selected districts. A 24/7 helpline for tourists and a state-level museum showcasing Karnataka's culture and history in Mysore are planned, along with various other schemes for tourism development in the state.

The new tourism policy 2024-29, aimed at making the tourism sector a priority area through promising and sustainable development, has already been implemented. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that this policy is expected to bring ₹8,000 crore in investment and aims to create 1.5 lakh jobs in the state.

Priyank Kharge slams BJP: 'Incompetent, running out of ideas' after 'Halal' budget jibe

The Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Savadatti, Belagavi district, and the Devikarani Roerich Estate in Bangalore will be developed under a special investment scheme at a total cost of ₹199 crore. ₹50 crore will be allocated in 2025-26 to develop tourist spots in 10 selected districts, he said.

In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts, coastal development and roadside facilities (highway hubs) will be upgraded to utilize the available opportunities for educational, health, adventure, environmental, water transport, and coastal tourism. Infrastructure will be developed in Belur-Halebidu-Somanathpur, which are on the UNESCO World Heritage Tourist Sites list, it has been announced.

To ensure the safety of tourists, tourist friends at tourist spots will be trained and their number increased to 1,000. A 24/7 tourist helpline will be started to provide information to tourists. In addition to the 25 monuments currently adopted for the preservation of state monuments, more monuments will be adopted in the next phase through the 'Namma Smaraka' digital platform. The One-TAC digital grid will be used to collect comprehensive information on tourist destinations in the state, it was explained.

We will provide the necessary facilities to include the heritage temples of historical Lakkundi in the list of World Heritage Sites. We will start an open-air museum for the preservation of antiquities. It has been announced in the budget that a state-level museum reflecting the state's culture, the origin and evolution of civilization, including historical and social events, will be established in the old Deputy Commissioner's office in Mysore city.

Karnataka Budget 2025: BJP slams Congress Govt for presenting 'Muslim League Budget' (WATCH)

Disappointing Budget

This is a disappointing budget for the tourism sector. Priority has not been given to providing basic facilities to tourist destinations. The forest department is also obstructing the asphalting of roads leading to many tourist destinations including Sakaleshpur. No solution has been found for such problems. It is sad that issues such as steps to descend to waterfalls, trekking to hills, parking facilities in tourist spots, a single window system for tourism partners to start homestays and resorts, and simplification of records have not been addressed.

-- Lohith Gowda, Director, Sakaleshpur Resorts Association

Latest Videos