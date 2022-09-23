UEFA Nations League: France's Olivier Giroud cherishes historic goal against Austria
35-year-old Olivier Giroud became the oldest player to score a goal for France when he sealed the 2-0 win over Austria with a header after Kylian Mbappe produced a stunning first striker in their UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Age is just a number, and France's Olivier Giroud proved this old saying right. The 35-year-old veteran striker produced a stunning header to help Les Blues seal a 2-0 win over Austria at the Stade de France in their UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday. Giroud's goal, which came close to ten minutes after Kylian Mbappe opened France's account, made him the country's oldest goalscorer.
Also read: UEFA Nations League: Mbappe indicates having more freedom while playing for France than PSG
Image Credit: Getty Images
Giroud found the back of the net in the 65th minute from Griezmann's pin-point cross for his 49th international goal, two shy of Thierry Henry's national record. Thanks to this striker, the AC Milan star and former Arsenal icon became, at 35 years and 357 days, the oldest French team goalscorer overtaking Roger Marche (35 years and 287 days in December 1959 against Spain).
Image Credit: Getty Images
Following this victory, Giroud took to Instagram to cherish this historic goal. "Happy to continue living these unique emotions with this blue jersey 🇫🇷🤩🙏🏼" wrote the veteran striker. Giroud had missed out on a call-up for Didier Deschamps' squad for the past few France internationals, but with the injury to sensational striker Karim Benzema, an opportunity presented itself. And the 35-year-old took it with both hands.
Also read: From Cristiano Ronaldo to David Beckham: 5 most handsome footballers to date
Image Credit: Getty Images
"Oliver deserves it, I am very happy for him. He had difficult periods with his club but always performed well with us. If I call him, it's so he can score goals. And he had many opportunities," Deschamps told L'Equipe.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Giroud was replaced by Ousmane Dembele to the Stade de France crowd's standing ovation, leaving the France manager, who has only called up the AC Milan star in the absence of Benzema, with a tricky decision before November's World Cup in Qatar. "Do not put words in my mouth. I did not say that he would be there. There is competition for every position, and I can only take 26 players," Deschamps added.
Also read: From Gerard Pique to Mesut Ozil: 10 footballers accused of cheating on their partners