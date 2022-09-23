UEFA Nations League: Mbappe indicates having more freedom while playing for France than PSG

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud helped France register a 2-0 home victory against Austria in the UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday. Following this win the 23-year-old star indicated he has more freedom when he plays for his country than his club.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sensational goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud helped France secure a 2-0 home win over Austria in their UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday. The 23-year-old striker produced a mindblowing goal before the 35-year-old veteran sealed the victory with a header to become the oldest player to score a goal for France. Also read: PSG star Kheira Hamraoui assault case: Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari's name crops up; here's why

Image Credit: Getty Images

The hosts, who had lost two and drawn two of their four previous games in the UEFA Nations League, came out with all guns blazing at the Stade de France. In the second minute, Mbappe attempted to score with a blocked shot for offside. With his speed, the young sensation troubled the Austrian defence and opened space for his teammates. The 23-year-old broke the deadlock with a fantastic finish after beating five defenders following a perfect pass from Giroud.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After France's first over Austria, Mbappe reflected upon the roles he plays for club and country. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star revealed that he has more freedom when he plays for France, partly thanks to Olivier Giroud being such a handful for opposition defenders. Also read: PSG's penalty-gate: Did Lionel Messi play role of mediator in Kylian Mbappe-Neymar conflict?

Image Credit: Getty Images

"[On seeming freer tonight] I'm playing differently. Different things are asked of me here with regard to my club. I have a lot more freedom here. The coach knows he has a number 9 like Oliv' [Giroud], who occupies the defence, and I can stroll around and go into the spaces. It's different at PSG. You don't have that. I get asked to play as a pivot. It's different," Mbappe said.

Image Credit: Getty Images